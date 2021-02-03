Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.