ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 73.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 315,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

