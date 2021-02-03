ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

COP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,332,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

