Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of CONN opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $423.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.