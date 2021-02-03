Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $69.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.19 million to $72.20 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $73.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $306.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $310.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $319.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 93,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,944. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

