Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 325,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

