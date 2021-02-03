Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

