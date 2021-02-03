Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 367.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $542.27 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.