Concert Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,242% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNCE stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $213.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

