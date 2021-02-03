Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $5.00. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 73,148 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

