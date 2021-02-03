Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Also, Director Owen J. Sullivan bought 7,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,727.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,517 shares of company stock valued at $193,454. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

