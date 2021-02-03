Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Up 35.7% in January

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

