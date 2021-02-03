Comparing LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $60.12 billion 5.33 $8.03 billion $3.19 39.81 Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 4.05 $1.25 billion $1.22 26.22

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Keurig Dr Pepper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 10 0 2.91 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 8 0 2.80

Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne.

Volatility & Risk

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands. It also provides fashion and leather products under the Berluti, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Fendi, Givenchy, Kenzo, Loewe, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Moynat, Nicholas Kirkwood, Pink Shirtmaker, and Rimowa brands. In addition, the company offers perfumes and cosmetics under the Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fresh, Parfums Givenchy, Guerlain, Kat Von D Beauty, Kenzo Parfums, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Make Up For Ever, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Parfums Christian Dior, and Perfumes Loewe brands; watches and jewelry under the Bvlgari, Chaumet, Fred, Hublot, TAG Heuerand Zenith brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand name, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. Further, it provides daily newspapers under the Les Ãchos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Belmond, Cheval Blanc, Connaissance des Arts, Cova, Investir, Jardin d'Acclimatation, La Samaritaine, Le Parisien, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon MarchÃ© Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and amusement park. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 4,915 stores worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

