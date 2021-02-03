Comparing Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) & Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ)

Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diadexus and Catalyst Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diadexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 12,905.23 -$55.18 million ($4.60) -1.27

Diadexus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Diadexus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diadexus and Catalyst Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diadexus 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.34%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Diadexus.

Profitability

This table compares Diadexus and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diadexus N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences N/A -55.23% -45.82%

Volatility & Risk

Diadexus has a beta of -3.56, indicating that its stock price is 456% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats Diadexus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diadexus Company Profile

Diadexus, Inc., a diagnostics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease. Its products include PLAC ELISA Test and the PLAC Activity Test that are designed to provide information on traditional risk factors, such as cholesterol levels to help identify individuals at risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. The company's PLAC ELISA Test is an aid in predicting risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) and ischemic strokes associated with atherosclerosis; and PLAC Test for Lp-PLA2 (lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2) Activity is used in conjunction with clinical evaluation and patient risk assessment as an aid in predicting risk of CHD in patients with no prior history of cardiovascular events. Its pipeline of proprietary biomarkers comprises proADM, proET-1, and proANP for the treatment of heart failure. The company markets its products to various national and regional clinical reference laboratories and hospitals in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company is based in Poway, California. On June 13, 2016, Diadexus, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing. Its products include Marzeptacog alfa (activated), a subcutaneously administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa that has completed Phase II development for individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors; and Dalcinonacog alfa, a next-generation engineered coagulation Factor IX therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops CB 2679d-GT, an early stage Factor IX gene therapy construct for Hemophilia B; CB 2782-PEG, a long acting anti-C3 protease for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and SQ systemic complement inhibitors pipeline. The company has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other serious inflammatory retinal diseases; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 (anti-C3 protease) to treat geographic atrophy associated dry AMD. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

