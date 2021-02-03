Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.45. 932,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 461,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 193.0% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 759,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 227,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

