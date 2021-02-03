Community Bank of Raymore Sells 608 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

