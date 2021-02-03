Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JCS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,256. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Communications Systems stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Communications Systems worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

