Comerica Bank Sells 20,234 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,534 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,005,000 after purchasing an additional 694,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,433,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 649,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,579. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

