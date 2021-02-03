Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 568.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

