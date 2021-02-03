Comerica Bank Raises Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

