Comerica Bank Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

