Comerica Bank Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 98.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 19.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 21.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $640,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,279.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,606 shares of company stock worth $14,933,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.32.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

