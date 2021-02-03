Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 159,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,640,000 after acquiring an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average is $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Cowen lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

