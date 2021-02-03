Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,710 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $208,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($2.24). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.