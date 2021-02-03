Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

