Color Platform Trading Down 23.2% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $903,089.99 and $36.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

