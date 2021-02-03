Colliers Securities Reiterates “C$1.93” Price Target for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL)

Colliers Securities set a C$1.93 price target on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$195.11 million and a PE ratio of 201.43. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$1.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

