Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.49 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $812.33 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

