CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $821,007.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $821,007.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

