CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One CoinDeal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $329,282.32 and approximately $230.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038793 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

