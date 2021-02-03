Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $90.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

CTSH stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

