Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.73

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.73 and traded as high as $110.73. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) shares last traded at $109.57, with a volume of 100,149 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total transaction of C$30,371.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$188.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

