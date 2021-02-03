Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Price Reaches $0.57

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $24.12 million and $19.68 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cocos-BCX Profile

COCOS is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. “

