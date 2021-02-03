Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 145,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
KOF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 7,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,444. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.