Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 145,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

KOF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 7,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,444. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

