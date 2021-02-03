CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNSP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNSP opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.