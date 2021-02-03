CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,875. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

