CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 276,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,875. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.69.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

