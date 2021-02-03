CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

