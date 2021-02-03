CM Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Trading 5.3% Higher

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $14.42. 245,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 215,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLFU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $5,235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

