Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

