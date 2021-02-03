CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 380,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,052,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,852. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

