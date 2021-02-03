Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 46,922 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$261.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 33,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,041. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $262.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

