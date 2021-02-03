Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

