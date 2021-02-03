Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. 256,912 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.