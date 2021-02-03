Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. 256,912 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.