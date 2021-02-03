Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. 7,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $75.78.

