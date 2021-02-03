Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $508,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $62.27.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.