Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $508,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $62.27.

