Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $4.71 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

VV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,794. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

