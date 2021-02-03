Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $233,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 417,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

