Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.92. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,357. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

