Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

